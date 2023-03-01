PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s going to be Scottish food, games, and clothing at Saturday’s 29th Annual PCB Scottish Festival.

The back of Frank Brown Park won’t only look Scottish, but it will sound like Scotland too.

Panama City Pipes and Drums members are going to be hosting multiple other pipe bands at the event. They will all play a song together during the welcoming ceremony at 11.

However, games start at 9 in the morning and include caber throwing, sheaf tossing, and the stone of strength contests.

Celtic Heritage Alliance Member Bill McCurdy said the community is welcome to compete in these Scottish traditional games.

“The overall winners and stuff usually win a big broad sword or smaller, just depends on what you win, which category,” McCurdy said. “You win medals and trophies and stuff like that and we’ll award those at the end of the day at the closing ceremonies closer to 5 o’clock.”

Mccurdy said the whiskey tastings are one of the most popular attractions at the event. There will be three of them, but it costs a bit more to participate in the drinking.

