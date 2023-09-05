CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you’ve been interested in learning about what beekeeping is like then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to learn the basics.

Walk in the Woods Apiary is hosting a free beginners beekeeping workshop on Saturday, September 9th beginning at 9 a.m.

Some of the basic techniques that will be covered in the class include how to light a smoker, how to open a hive, and how to determine what resources are on a frame.

For beekeeper Matthew Walker, teaching others about the job is becoming increasingly important.

“Education’s really important to me as far as the beekeeping goes, and I really want to share all that with people because there’s a big demand for it,” said Walker. “I don’t think people are used to seeing maybe how a commercial beekeeping operation is run, and I want to share that as well and teach, you know, whatever I can.”

The class is open to all ages, however, it is more tailored toward adults.

Some equipment including suits and veils will be provided, but if you have your own gear, you are encouraged to bring it along with you.