BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Don’t be surprised if you see several T-Rexes running through the streets of Downtown Panama City on Thursday!

The ninth annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce Block party will take place this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their office located at 235 W 5th St. in Panama City.

Typically, the event features the beloved bed race events, but this year the chamber has organized a T-Rex relay race in which 12 different Bay County business figures will put their athletic skills to the test, while in a giant inflatable T-Rex costume.

Winners of the T-Rex relays will be awarded medals for the first, second and third place spots.

The event is free and open to the public, and will feature food, activities for kids, and live music from the R&B group, True Soul.

“The event is an opportunity for us to celebrate the accomplishments of the chamber throughout the year, and it’s been great especially considering how much this area has been through,” said Bay County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Communications, Wes Johnson.