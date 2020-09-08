9/11 Stair Climb puts safety plan in place to hold annual event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs across the United States may be forced to cancel or move online in response to COVID-19, however, climb organizers in Panama City Beach have put a plan in place they hope will help to raise money and safely climb in remembrance.

Event Organizer and Founder, Terry Parris, said volunteers will wear masks, and masks will be available for climbers if they choose to wear one.

Hand sanitizing stations and other social distancing precautions will be in place, such as temperature checks, a staggered start and no-passing rules in the stairwells.

The annual stair climb will start at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12, and climbers will face the task of traversing 110 flights of stairs at Edgewater Beach Resort Tower I in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center.

Parris said online registration for the event has closed, but anyone wanting to participate can still do so in-person at Edgewater Beach Resort starting September 10 at 5 p.m.

Registration fees will cost $30 per person, and Parris said extra donations are welcome. As in years past, proceeds will benefit first responder-related charities.

In order to hold the event, some traditional parts of the PCB Stair Climb have been canceled, such as the movie and gatherings by the pool at the resort.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about in-person registration.