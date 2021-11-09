8th annual Public Eye Soar showcasing art at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 8th annual Public Eye Soar projection festival will be held Nov. 12-13 at Gulf Coast State College.

This is a free festival that features projected art, animation and interactive activities. The event was open for all artists to submit their work to be showcased on the side of the buildings at Gulf Coast State College.

Anyone and everyone can come out to the event at the college from 6-10 p.m.

For more information watch our interview on News 13 Midday, or visit the Public Eye Soar Facebook page.