WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— Local restauranteurs and chefs will be trading in their chef hats for hard hats very soon. It’s all in celebration of the seventh annual Bloody Mary Festival. All proceeds from the event benefit the Walton County Habitat for Humanity.

The organization works to provide affordable housing options for Walton County residents.

The event will take place on Oct. 22nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Market Shops located at 9375 Emerald Coast Pkwy West in Miramar Beach.

It will feature unlimited tastes of South Walton’s most creative and innovative bloody marys from as many as 20 local vendors.

News 13 This Morning caught up with Chef 30A, Christopher Holbrook who won the coveted 2021 Bloody Mary Festival Judge’s Choice Award. Watch the segment above for his award-winning bloody mary recipe.

There will also be craft brews and a bubbly bar for the non-bloody marry aficionado, live music, and food available for purchase from local restaurants. The event is pet-friendly and family-friendly.

“The ticket is your gateway to delicious bloody marys from over 15 local restaurants and chefs. Tickets will sell out, and all profits benefit a tremendous organization,” Jessica Proffitt Bracken of Proffitt PR.

Walton County Habitat for Humanity currently has four new homes under construction for local families. Executive Director, Teresa Jones, said that with the current state of the economy, the affordable housing crisis is at an all time high, especially locally.

“86% of Walton County can not afford the basic necessities to live here. We are proud all the proceeds will benefit building homes for more families in Walton County.”

Tickets start at $60, and go up to $75 dollars if they are purchased at the event. They can be purchased here. Walton County Habitat is also hosting a 2-ticket giveaway to the festival. You can enter here. The winner will be announced on Oct. 14th.

Event coordinators are also partnering with Emerald Coast Luxury Transportation to ensure patrons have safe ride home after consuming alcoholic beverages.