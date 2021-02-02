34th Annual Job Fair heads to virtual platform

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast will hold the 34th Annual Bay County Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. on February 4, but anyone interested in attending should expect the event to look much different than before.

The Job Fair will be held virtually in response to COVID-19, with more than 120 local employers expected to make an appearance.

As in years past, the Job Fair is free to attend and remains as one of the area’s biggest hiring events.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications, Brittany Rock, said the organization has expanded the list of potential attendees by allowing residents from Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties to register.

Rock advised job seekers to dress professionally in case potential employers want to video chat with them, and to have a resume on-hand before signing into the event.

A link to register before the Job Fair begins can be found here.

CareerSource Gulf Coast also has a list of the employers expected to attend and that can be accessed online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Ms. Gerke's first-grade class

Ms. Jones 5th Grade Class

Mrs. Morris 5th Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy third grade

Ms. Kirk's third grade class

Ms. Cottingham's Third Grade Class

Ms. Daniels Third Grade Class

Mrs. Deabate First Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy

Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Strickland's Fourth Grade Class

Fifth Grade Class

Third Grade

Tommy Smith Elementary

First Grade

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

34th Annual Job Fair heads to virtual platform

Mosley offensive tackle Adrein Strickland reopens recruitment

Jinks Middle School Gym reopens

Southport's peanut butter challenge has begun

A fire in Mossy Head claims a family's two campers

Neves Media purchases four local newspapers from across the Panhandle

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm