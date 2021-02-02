34th Annual Job Fair heads to virtual platform

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast will hold the 34th Annual Bay County Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. on February 4, but anyone interested in attending should expect the event to look much different than before.

The Job Fair will be held virtually in response to COVID-19, with more than 120 local employers expected to make an appearance.

As in years past, the Job Fair is free to attend and remains as one of the area’s biggest hiring events.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications, Brittany Rock, said the organization has expanded the list of potential attendees by allowing residents from Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties to register.

Rock advised job seekers to dress professionally in case potential employers want to video chat with them, and to have a resume on-hand before signing into the event.

A link to register before the Job Fair begins can be found here.

CareerSource Gulf Coast also has a list of the employers expected to attend and that can be accessed online.