33rd Annual Job Fair to feature 60 employers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union East building will host the 33rd Annual Bay County Job Fair, Saturday, February 1, starting at 10 a.m. for the general public.

The job fair is free to attend, and 60 or more employers will set up booths to interact with prospective employees until 1 p.m. The employers will be from a variety of industries, and maps will be available on-site to locate specific companies.

Brittany Rock, with CareerSource Gulf Coast, recommends those who attend dress to make a good first impression, and also bring copies of their resumes.

The job fair will open to veterans, veteran spouses, spouses of active duty and transitioning service members at 9 a.m.

