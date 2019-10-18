30th Annual Lobster Festival & Tournament to go on rain or shine

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 30th Annual Lobster Festival & Tournament will be held rain or shine October 18-20.

The festival will feature live music on the beach and lobster served a multitude of ways at Schooner’s, The Last Local Beach Club.

Friday, October 18, will hold events starting at 11 a.m. and go until close to midnight, with more events and lobster coming Saturday and Sunday.

The only major change to the schedule will be the postponing of the Sand Castle Building Competitions, originally set to be on Saturday.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to hear more about the festival from Schooner’s Chef Konrad Jochum.

Check the Lobster Fest’s website for more updates and the full schedule.

