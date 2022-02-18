MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The 22nd Annual Gumbo Cook Off in Mexico Beach is making a grand return after having to be cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021.

The fun kicks off at Parker Park 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is free admission, you just pay for the food you eat! Taste tickets are $2 and $5 for a small plate. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

With the purchase of those tickets, attendees can get their fill on as much gumbo and Brunswick stew as they desire.

The competition is hot! 26 teams are competing for the coveted “Gumbo King” title and the $500 cash prize.

The winner of the competition will be announced around midday.

There will also be live music at the event, and hot dogs available for those who may not be into gumbo.

The best part about the event according to the Mexico Beach Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf, is all the proceeds go right back to the community.

“All proceeds raised at the event will go toward the Special Events for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4th firework show,” Shoaf said.