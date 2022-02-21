PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to indulge yourself in delectable desserts and help women in Bay County, there’s an event that allows you to do both.

The Emerald Coast Business Women’s Association is hosting its 21st annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser on March 1. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

Kathie Kern, the co-chair of the Silent Auction committee for the event, said that the best part is of the event is that it benefits Bay County women.

“100% of the proceeds go toward the Emerald Coast Business Women Association scholarship fund to help women over age 23 in Bay County further their education at a local school,” she said.

The event will feature desserts from a collection of 30 restaurants, caterers, and culinary programs.

A prize for the best dessert will be given to one restaurant, one school and one non-traditional baker. Attendees have the opportunity to select the winners for the best dessert by voting at the event.

You can purchase tickets here. Event organizers said tickets should be purchased in advance as the price goes up when you purchase them at the door.

Dawn and Heather from The Empowerment Cafe spoke with News 13 this morning to give a preview of what they will be bringing to the event.

For more details on their delicious chocolate-covered cherry recipe, you can watch the interview above.