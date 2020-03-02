20th Annual Death by Chocolate plates new venue

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Edgewater Convention Center will fill with chocolate desserts March 3 starting at 5 p.m., when the public is invited to attend the 20th Annual Death by Chocolate fundraising event.

The Emerald Coast Business Women Association holds the event each year to raise money for women in the community who want to return to school and are in need of scholarships.

This is the first year Death by Chocolate will be held at the Edgewater Convention Center.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $30, using ecbwa.com. Attendees also can purchase tickets at the door for $35.

Part of the event features a dessert contest among more than 20 vendors, competing in different categories. Death by Chocolate guests can vote on their favorite desserts throughout the night.

A silent auction and raffle also will take place at the event.

