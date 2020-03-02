20th Annual Death by Chocolate plates new venue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Edgewater Convention Center will fill with chocolate desserts March 3 starting at 5 p.m., when the public is invited to attend the 20th Annual Death by Chocolate fundraising event.

The Emerald Coast Business Women Association holds the event each year to raise money for women in the community who want to return to school and are in need of scholarships.

This is the first year Death by Chocolate will be held at the Edgewater Convention Center.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $30, using ecbwa.com. Attendees also can purchase tickets at the door for $35.

Part of the event features a dessert contest among more than 20 vendors, competing in different categories. Death by Chocolate guests can vote on their favorite desserts throughout the night.

A silent auction and raffle also will take place at the event.

Watch this News 13 This Morning segment to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class"

Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Graves' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Graves' Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class"

Very first mobile barber shop in the state of Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Very first mobile barber shop in the state of Florida"

Bay County Leap Day Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Leap Day Baby"

PCB Boat Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Boat Show"

Gulf County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf County Flooding"

St. Joe Company develops 3 workforce housing communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe Company develops 3 workforce housing communities"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.