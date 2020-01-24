2020 State BBQ Championship comes to Battery Park

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay is in Battery Park January 23-25 for the Florida BBQ Association’s 2020 State Championship.

Cooking began at 10 a.m. ET, January 24, and will continue through January 25. Admission is free to the public.

Approximately 35 teams will prepare their best BBQ and be judged based on several standards, as well as participate in a mystery challenge featuring cuisine unique to the Panhandle.

The public has the chance to purchase food of their own from vendors, as well as partake in Saturday’s “Swine Tasting” event for $25 per person. The tasting will feature pulled pork from the weekend’s competitors.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about what the competition has in store.

Find the full event schedule by going to the cook-off’s Facebook page.