2020 Blues on Reid to sound off in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Blues music will be the soundtrack to Downtown Port St. Joe’s Saturday as the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce presents 2020 Blues on Reid.

The event is free to attend and begins at 12 p.m. E.T. on June 20 near Reid Avenue and 3rd Street.

Artists including Sticky Tea Band, Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree, and Gracie Curran and the High Falutin’ Band will play throughout the afternoon.

Blues on Reid also will welcome local vendors and merchants for the day.

News 13 This Morning learned the community is invited to attend, bring lawn chairs and socially distance in order to listen to the live music. Masks will also be available for anyone who would like one.

Watch the segment above to learn more, and visit Blues on Reid’s Facebook page.

