2 actors taking on Emerald Coast stage for “Popcorn Falls” performances

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two local actors are playing 20 different roles to take audience members on a journey to the town of Popcorn Falls as part of the latest Emerald Coast Theatre Company production.

Theatre Company Co-Founder, Nathanael Fisher, and Board President, Jason Hedden, are the acting duo bringing the show to life and they say it is a funny, small-town based story with action and surprises.

Fisher said the community has until February 28 to see “Popcorn Falls,” but seating capacity is limited at this time to allow for social distancing.

According to the Emerald Coast Theatre Company website, show times are scheduled for February 18-20 and 25-27 at 7:30 p.m., as well as Sunday performances on February 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the above link.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Fisher and Hedden’s work to embody 20 characters in “Popcorn Falls.”

