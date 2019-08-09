NEWS ALERT /
News 13 This Morning staycations at Gulf World Marine Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Gulf World Marine Park to bring locals another staycation idea in the Panhandle, this time with the opportunity to experience hands-on encounters with marine life like dolphins and sea lions.

Gulf World is offering a special discount for locals on Sundays, anyone who is a Florida resident can use the code “Local50” to receive 50 percent off general admission and Swim with the Dolphins programs. The code can be used online or in-person.

The location also has a new, unique experience for visitors who want to interact with the animals: a “Royal Swim” with rough-toothed dolphins.

For more information on experiences, hours of operation and more, visit https://gulfworldmarinepark.com/.

