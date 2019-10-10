News 13: Our Story

News
Posted: / Updated:

This is our story of Hurricane Michael, and how it affected our staff.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement"

Panama City approves project list for hazard mitigation grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City approves project list for hazard mitigation grants"

Old Bay County library building demolished

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bay County library building demolished"

Volunteers help hurricane survivors rebuild their homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers help hurricane survivors rebuild their homes"

WMBB: Our Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "WMBB: Our Story"

Calhoun-Liberty Hospital looking to rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calhoun-Liberty Hospital looking to rebuild"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.