PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about how to properly use a foam roller.

Green said if you want to open up your back, use a longer foam roller. If you want to loosen your hamstrings, then use a smaller one.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee from News 13 Midday!