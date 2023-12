BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every week, News 13 Midday features fitness tips and healthy recipes in their weekly “Wellness Wednesday” segment.

Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum in Panama City, was in the studio this week to talk about how to use yoga straps.

“You can work with it, or you can stretch with it,” said Green.

Green showed News 13’s Chris Marchand and viewers how to use yoga straps to help you stretch.

“Our goal with yoga straps is to keep better form,” said Green.