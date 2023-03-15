PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about how to make easy healthy snacks at home such as Chia Pudding.

Chia Pudding

1 14oz can lite coconut milk

5 tbs chia seeds

3 tbs honey, aguva nectar or maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Once all of the ingredients are mixed together, you can add a topping of choice like berries, granola, or bananas.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!