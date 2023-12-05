BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Kaleidoscope Theater is finally coming back together with lights and sound since Hurricane Michael.

“This is out first production, back into the theater after the long pause,” said Barbara McMinis, director of the Nuncrackers musical.

Board of directors member Barbara McMinis was in studio with News 13’s Kelsey Peck to tell us what to expect in the Nuncrackers musical to kick off the holiday season.

“This is the fourth in the installment and this is the one where they’re celebrating Christmas,” said Mcminis.

“If you aren’t in the Christmas Spirit and you want to be, you need to come,” said McMinis. “It’s very funny.”

To purchase tickets, you can purchase at the door, or you can go to their website on kt-online.org.