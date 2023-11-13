BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The First Men’s Ministry is having their Man Up event with guest speaker, Mark Richt on Tuesday, November 14.

The event is free to the public. Men and boys of all ages are welcome and there will be food trucks, contests, RV’s, boats, and giveaways located at 640 Grace Avenue in Panama City. It begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different. We wanted to bring a fresh face.” said Tyler Helms, emcee for the event.

There will also be a bow shooting competition sponsored by C&G Sporting Goods. Manuel and Thompson has partnered with the Marines to do a pull up challenge.

There will be a Jeep show inside the parking lot.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page for the event here.