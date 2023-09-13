PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 airs a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum was in studio with News 13’s Kelsey Peck to show us how to make mexican zucchini bowls

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchinis

1/2 onion

2 garlic cloves

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can corn (drained)

1 package of spanish rice

1 can of enchilada sauce

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

1/2 cup of cheese

Cut zucchini in half and spoon out the core to chop the flesh (save it for later to cook) Cook the onion, add garlic and chopped zucchini core. Add in black beans, corn, sauce, rice, salt, and cumin. Place mixture in zucchini boats and top with cheese. Bake the zucchini boats in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

Green says you can use a ground beef masher to break down the zucchini into small pieces when cooking.

She suggests to use a spoon to take out the core of the zucchini but to keep the ends intact to hold the toppings.

Green says all of the nutrients in zucchini are the seeds and the skin.