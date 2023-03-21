PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach in conjunction with Hamilton Fine Art and Auctions is putting together an evening of fun with an art show and live auction.

Russel Mace from the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach was in the studio to discuss all the details.

‘Arts Build Hearts’ takes place Friday, March 24th at the Krewe of Dominique Youx located at 7550 Holley Wood Road in Panama City Beach. The preview starts at 6 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 p.m.

There will be fun door prizes, hors d’oeuvres, a live and silent auction, and a fabulous collection of art for every taste and budget.

Tickets in advance are $30 or two can be purchased for $50. Door tickets will cost $35.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!