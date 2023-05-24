PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joined News 13’s Kelsey Peck to provide a quick and fit snack option to take on the go.

The recipe can be found below:

Baked Oatmeal Bars

  • 2 cups of Old Fashioned Oats
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk)
  • 1/2 cup of applesauce
  • 1/4 cup Agave nectar, honey, or maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed or 1 egg
  • 2 tsp melted coconut oil or butter
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1+ cups fresh or frozen berries
  1. Combine all ingredients except berries.
  2. Spread batter in a pan.
  3. Top with berries.
  4. Bake for 30 min at 375 degrees.