PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joined News 13’s Kelsey Peck to provide a quick and fit snack option to take on the go.
The recipe can be found below:
Baked Oatmeal Bars
- 2 cups of Old Fashioned Oats
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk)
- 1/2 cup of applesauce
- 1/4 cup Agave nectar, honey, or maple syrup
- 2 tbsp ground flaxseed or 1 egg
- 2 tsp melted coconut oil or butter
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1+ cups fresh or frozen berries
- Combine all ingredients except berries.
- Spread batter in a pan.
- Top with berries.
- Bake for 30 min at 375 degrees.