PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joined News 13’s Kelsey Peck to provide a quick and fit snack option to take on the go.

The recipe can be found below:

Baked Oatmeal Bars

2 cups of Old Fashioned Oats

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

1/2 cup of applesauce

1/4 cup Agave nectar, honey, or maple syrup

2 tbsp ground flaxseed or 1 egg

2 tsp melted coconut oil or butter

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1+ cups fresh or frozen berries