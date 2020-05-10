News 13 honored at broadcast awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 was honored by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists in their annual awards contest.

Our special report about Hurricane Michael “Panhandle Strong | One Year Later” was named first place in the Public Affairs / Documentary / TV Magazine category.

Our investigation into the Lynn Haven corruption yielded a first place award for Investigative Series.

News 13s Emma Stamps was named first place for sportscaster. Her series, “Scholar Athlete” was named first place in the sports series category. And, her story on the Edgewater Gym rebuild was named a finalist for best single sports story. Chief Ross Whitley was named a finalist for weathercaster.

The station’s digital efforts were also honored. News 13 won first place for Use of Technology for special report on Hurricane Michael with Ginger Zee. Our documentary, News 13: Our Story was named first place in the digital programming category and Mypanhandle.com was named the best website and digital platform.

The station was a finalist for best morning newscast, general assignment story, long general assignment story, breaking news, series franchise and education stories.