News 13 celebrates Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- I t's a hard day's work for News 13 employees, but it's a labor of love, as t hey took the day off from the station to volunteer at the Panama City Center for the ARTS.

They joined Nexstar stations all over the country helping out in their communities as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring.

"We are the second largest television conglomerate in the United States," said News 13's Founder's Day Chairwoman, Hillary McAlinden. "Everybody takes a day out from their work day and helps somebody out in their community."

News 13 staff helped the Center for the ARTS by pulling weeds, cleaning, and setting up for programs the center will be holding in the weeks to come.



" I t 's been a fulfilling morning, " said Stacie Bolster, a News 13 volunteer . "The Center for Arts is a beautiful place and one weed at a time, we'll get back to normal."

Director of the Center for the ARTS, Jayson Kretzer, says the help was much-needed.



"Volunteers are kind of our lifeblood, so we've kind of had a struggle getting volunteers after the storm," said Kretzer. "To have all these guys come out and be so willing to do whatever to help, it was very nice and refreshing."

McAlinden says they were happy to offer a hand.

"For us to be able to come in and fill some of those gaps has been super rewarding," she said.