New waterfront apartment complex coming to Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A waterfront swimming pool, a private beach and boat slips… These are just a few of the amenities tenants will experience at the new East Bay Flat Apartments coming to the city of Parker.

Ledbetter Properties and Windcrest Partners are teaming up to take on this $52 million project.

“We are very fortunate to be at a great site,” Ledbetter Properties President Bob Ledbetter said. “You know, there’s not many multifamily sites that have a beach or water. And you get to see modern technology flying everyday.”

Ledbetter alluded to aircraft flying from nearby Tyndall Air Force Base.

The project is located a mile from the base, meaning the future apartment complex will be able to house active duty Airmen and contractors.

It will contain 270 apartments on the 18-acre property.

City of Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave said he is thrilled for this real estate expansion in his city.

“It’s probably the prettiest piece of property in all of Bay County,” Musgrave said. “You’ve got water on three sides… When people get here and see that kind of view, it’s going to be extraordinary.”

This property once housed the Longpoint Condominiums, which was “damaged beyond repair” from the destruction of Hurricane Michael.

“This month marks two and a half years since Hurricane Michael blew through,” East Bay Flats Developer John Bennett said. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to stand here breaking ground where we had so much damage and destruction.”

Developers said the project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.