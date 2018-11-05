Marianna, Fla. - The Marianna Police Department has released new video of a robbery from last Thursday.

The incident happened at a Subway on Lafayette Street at about 3 p.m.

During the investigation, investigators determined that two black males entered the store armed with firearms, officials wrote in a news release. The suspects demanded money and forced employees into a cooler within the restaurant. When the employees exited the cooler, the suspects were no longer present. The employees were able to exit the store safely and contact law enforcement.

One suspect was described as possibly 5’10” to 6’2”, dark skinned black male, 170 lbs, who was wearing a green traffic vest and had a gray shirt covering his mouth. The second suspect was described as a light skinned black male, 5’5”-5’10” tall, 120 lbs, black hair and wearing a red and black shirt with a gray hood.

The Marianna Police Department asks that anyone having information in reference to the identity of these suspects, are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.



