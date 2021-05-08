New, unique cookie store comes to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new spot for anyone with a sweet tooth is now open in Panama City.

The store, “Fat and Weird Cookie,” celebrated their grand opening on Saturday.

They are known for their menu filled with large-sized cookies accompanied with some pretty unique names.

Some of their funky flavors include The Party Animal, Incogni-dough and The Pudge.

Company owner Brad Bromlow said he and his wife created “Fat and Weird Cookie” based on his love for the treat.

“We love sweets and I couldn’t find a cookie that I liked, so I decided to make my own,” Bromlow said.

He also said the cookie company has been an online store for the past two and a half years, and this is their first official brick-and-mortar storefront.

“I’m blown away, honestly… My wife and I have pretty big social media followings, and so that’s kinda how the cookie company got its start,” Bromlow said. “We made this event on Facebook, like 200 people RSVP’d, and now we have a line that goes all the way to the street.”

Bromlow said for the time being and as they get more staff members, they will only be open on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.