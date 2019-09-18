New transmission main approved at Bay County commission meeting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s water transmission main that supplies potable water to a majority of Panama City Beach will now be restored within the upcoming months.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved a contract with Marshall Brothers Construction and Engineering for eight million dollars to design and build a new line.

The new line will be underwater below St. Andrews Bay at the Hathaway Bridge. A current temporary line runs along the eastbound pedestrian walkway of the Hathaway Bridge.

They will begin construction on this new line in November and hope to have the project complete by spring of 2020.

