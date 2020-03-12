New traffic light coming to State Road 77

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists will soon see a new traffic light while traveling down State Road 77. 

The Florida Department of Transportation installed a new traffic light on State Road 77 across the street from the Panama City Mall. 

This light will help with new generated traffic expected from the new shopping center coming in. The light is up and ready to go, but they will not activate it until the shopping center is complete. 

Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Ian Satter,  says this will help improve safety on the road. 

“We need to control traffic through there and obviously it’s a safety improvement through that area,” Satter said. “If we can control that traffic, reduce congestion through there, we are going to improve safety and we’re going to reduce the opportunity for crashes to occur.”

Before activating the light, they will put the light in flashing yellow mode for a few weeks so drivers can get used to the light being there.

