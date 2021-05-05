New technology coming to Walton that will be the first of its kind within the nation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A brand new technology is being offered to residents both north and south of the bay in Walton County.

Broadband internet will be available to all Walton residents starting this summer.

County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said Walton County will be the first location across the United States to get this high-speed technology.

WildStar Network is in the process of assessing where towers will be located on county-owned property, but residents can already start to sign up.

“They’ve erected some towers in the north end. It will be a phased approach,” Svehla said. “So it is starting in the north end and it will phase down as we get towers implemented coming all the way down to the south end, so we will be able to cover the entire county.”

Svehla said residents who sign up will be the first to know when services will be available for them.

WildStar will be in touch with them to attach necessary equipment smaller than a satellite dish to their property so they can connect to the broadband network.

For more information, visit the WildStar website.