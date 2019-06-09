New stoplight to be activated on Highway 98 in Watersound

WATERSOUND, Fla.-- On Tuesday, June 11th, a new traffic signal on Highway 98 at Watersound Parkway will become operational.

The light will be activated at about 10 a.m. The signal is currently in flash mode to familiarize

motorists with the new location.

Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the intersection.

As of right now, the light is set to be activated Tuesday but bad weather could delay that.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

