LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

New Steak ‘n Shake opening soon, now hiring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City will soon have another restaurant open for business.

A brand new Steak ‘n Shake is getting ready to open its doors at their location off of 23rd Street on State Road 368. Owners say they’re hoping to open by the end of August.

They are currently in the process of hiring new employees, with on-site applications and interviews.

They’re looking to begin training employees in the next couple of weeks, so Steak ‘n Shake is encouraging anyone interested in applying to stop by.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.