New Steak ‘n Shake opening soon, now hiring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City will soon have another restaurant open for business.

A brand new Steak ‘n Shake is getting ready to open its doors at their location off of 23rd Street on State Road 368. Owners say they’re hoping to open by the end of August.

They are currently in the process of hiring new employees, with on-site applications and interviews.

They’re looking to begin training employees in the next couple of weeks, so Steak ‘n Shake is encouraging anyone interested in applying to stop by.