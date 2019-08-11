New state funding approved for Hurricane Housing Recovery Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is nearly 10 months after Hurricane Michael, and many people in Bay County are still looking for a place to live. But, new funding coming into the county is aiming to help give residents a home.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approving the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program funding agreement with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Bay County will receive a little over 28 million dollars from the Florida Legislature and Panama City will receive 8 million. The funds will be available through the county’s Local Housing Assistance plan.

Bay County commissioner, Bill Dozier, says they are going to think outside the box with this money so they can help as many people as they can.

“This money is going to be used to help people secure a home, and to have an affordable home, so they can stay in our area, work in our area and raise a family,” Dozier said.

Commissioners are still working out the details with the funding allocations. Those who wish to receive help from this funding will need to qualify under Bay County’s Local Housing Assistance plan.