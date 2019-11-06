New sports park coming to Southport

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Bay County will soon be seeing another sports complex coming into the area. 

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners authorizing the negotiation  for a contract with Barge Design Solutions for the design and construction management of the new Bay County Southport Sports Complex. 

Barge Design Solutions will coordinate several public meetings and will also put together a design and bid contract for the project. 

The new sports complex will have around six baseball fields, one multi-use field, a playground and a walking track that ties into Highway 77. It will be located in Southport on the east side of Highway 77 in unincorporated Bay County. 

Bay County commissioner, Keith Baker, says this park will benefit local sports throughout the community. 

“As the community of Southport and just the northern part of Bay County grows, it’s just going to provide a great necessity for that part of Bay County,” Baker said. 

After the contract is negotiated and the design phase is complete, construction can begin on this project. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Locals come out for 'Spread the Love' music video shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals come out for 'Spread the Love' music video shooting"

Florida's ocean and coastal concerns addressed at workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's ocean and coastal concerns addressed at workshop"

Ten year anniversary of Baby Shannon, kidnapped then found

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ten year anniversary of Baby Shannon, kidnapped then found"

New land development coming to PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "New land development coming to PCB"

New sports park coming to Southport

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sports park coming to Southport"

GCSC unearths time capsule

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC unearths time capsule"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.