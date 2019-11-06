New sports park coming to Southport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Bay County will soon be seeing another sports complex coming into the area.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners authorizing the negotiation for a contract with Barge Design Solutions for the design and construction management of the new Bay County Southport Sports Complex.

Barge Design Solutions will coordinate several public meetings and will also put together a design and bid contract for the project.

The new sports complex will have around six baseball fields, one multi-use field, a playground and a walking track that ties into Highway 77. It will be located in Southport on the east side of Highway 77 in unincorporated Bay County.

Bay County commissioner, Keith Baker, says this park will benefit local sports throughout the community.

“As the community of Southport and just the northern part of Bay County grows, it’s just going to provide a great necessity for that part of Bay County,” Baker said.

After the contract is negotiated and the design phase is complete, construction can begin on this project.

