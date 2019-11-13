New software to help with fire response time in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) –With new developments coming into Panama City, city commissioners want to make sure all of their citizens are protected.

Commissioners awarded a bid on Tuesday to Deccan International for a software program that will help the city to analyze the city’s ability to provide fire response.

The software will identify the best places to put apparatuses and fire stations to maximize response times to meet the needs of citizens. New housing developments will be taken into account when using this software.

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, says the community’s safety is their biggest concern.

“Safety and security is one of the primary lines of effort for our city as we move forward to be the premiere city in the Panhandle of Florida,” McQueen said. “Having our fire stations in the proper locations is essential to that.”

McQueen says this data should be available to the city by summer of 2020.

