LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

New software to help with fire response time in Panama City

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) –With new developments coming into Panama City, city commissioners want to make sure all of their citizens are protected. 

Commissioners awarded a bid on Tuesday to Deccan International for a software program that will help the city to analyze the city’s ability to provide fire response. 

The software will identify the best places to put apparatuses and fire stations to maximize response times to meet the needs of citizens. New housing developments will be taken into account when using this software. 

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, says the community’s safety is their biggest concern.  

“Safety and security is one of the primary lines of effort for our city as we move forward to be the premiere city in the Panhandle of Florida,” McQueen said. “Having our fire stations in the proper locations is essential to that.” 

McQueen says this data should be available to the city by summer of 2020. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

New software to help with fire station locations

Thumbnail for the video titled "New software to help with fire station locations"

New housing coming to Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "New housing coming to Panama City"

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen former employees speak out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paula Deen's Family Kitchen former employees speak out"

TDC looking to build indoor sports park, double as emergency response center

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDC looking to build indoor sports park, double as emergency response center"

Bay County TDC discusses future of alcohol sales at PCB Sports Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County TDC discusses future of alcohol sales at PCB Sports Complex"

17-year-old murder suspect appears in court

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old murder suspect appears in court"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.