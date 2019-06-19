Skate park coming to new sports complex in Panama City Beach Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- The new sports park in Panama City Beach is in its final days of construction, as it is set to open the first week of July.

But, with a new addition.

At Tuesday's Bay County Commission meeting, they announced the addition of a skate park added to the complex.

"The skate park RFQ went out yesterday," said county commissioner Philip Griffitts. "It will be located on the sports park ground, out there on Chip Seal Parkway."

The board will meet with design engineers who have expertise in sports park designs.

"We hope we have a lot of interest with these guys who do this for a living and do this professionally," said Griffitts. "They can help deliver not just a neighborhood skate park, but something available for the tournament that the TDC can promote."

The design engineers will be required to hold multiple public meetings with residents to hear their input. Once the design is finished, they will hire a contractor to complete the design.

The skate park will be located at the front of the new complex, allowing access for all members of the community.

"Parks and recreation have been meeting for the last couple years in discussion about this, but we're really getting towards the end phase here," said Griffitts. "The discussions are really starting to get very detailed and hopefully we will have some professionals in the country come out and want to entertain working with us."