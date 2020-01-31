PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents will soon start to see some new additions to their area.

The city recently received the design package from their consultants, NewLine Skate Parks, for a new skate park coming to downtown.

“We’re going to have about 9,000 square feet to work with,” said Quality of Life Senior Manager Ty Farris. “They went in and looked at the geotechnical work and looked at the survey. We did a community meeting with local skaters and the skaters told us what they wanted to see included in this design.”

The skate park will be located just south of 6th Street and Jenks Avenue.



The city will soon put out design-build bids to companies for the project. Once bids are open, the city hopes to begin construction within the next few months.

“I think the stars all aligned,” Farris said. “This commission has been completely supportive of this and the skate community is really excited about it.”

The city is also committed to improving water access points.

They have completed renovations on Lake Huntington Park and are continuing to improve multiple other park locations throughout the city, like the Downtown Kayak Launch and Adams Park.

“I think this is something that will cost a couple of thousand dollars,” Farris said. “We are giving people something to do with spring and summer coming up.”

They hope to have all of their renovated parks completed within the near future.

