SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County commissioners may have found a new way to fund transportation infrastructure in the county.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss implementing a sales tax to fund much-needed infrastructure projects, such as roadway widening.

They said the need for this tax is a direct result of the influx of people coming to Walton County both to live and to visit.

One cent is the most they would be able to collect, and a final rate has yet to be decided on.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure needs that we can not get funding on and there may be needs that we might get funding on 10-20 years down the road but we need those things now,” Walton County Commission Chairman Mike Barker said. “So it’s very important to the residents, it’s important to the visitors who come into the area to have safe roadways and infrastructure for them.”

The county will be teaming up with DeFuniak Springs, Freeport, and Paxton on this plan.

The special meeting will be held on March 1st at 6 pm where a more cohesive plan will be fleshed out and voted on.