LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

New ramp at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to improve efficiency

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After seven months of construction, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City introduced its new expanded ambulance ramp to get patients into the ER faster.

Before, only a couple ambulances could fit at once.

The new ramp has taken seven months to construct. And with it now, six to eight ambulances are able to load and unload at the same time.

Gulf Coast operations manager Chip Roberts says the old ramp didn’t accommodate the amount of patients the hospital is seeing today.

“It’s gonna afford them a lot more opportunity to meet the needs of the local EMS, as well as EMS from surrounding counties that come to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center,” he said.

He also says Panama City EMS crews are excited about the change and foresee better ambulance flow in and out of the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida Therapy Services Job Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Therapy Services Job Fair"

Godfrey in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godfrey in custody"

Ambulance Ramp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Ramp"

Walton Fatal Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Fatal Crash Update"

Billy Brock Farms hosts Fall Days weekend event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brock Farms hosts Fall Days weekend event"

lobsterfest wrap up

Thumbnail for the video titled "lobsterfest wrap up"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.