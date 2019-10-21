New ramp at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to improve efficiency

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After seven months of construction, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City introduced its new expanded ambulance ramp to get patients into the ER faster.

Before, only a couple ambulances could fit at once.

The new ramp has taken seven months to construct. And with it now, six to eight ambulances are able to load and unload at the same time.

Gulf Coast operations manager Chip Roberts says the old ramp didn’t accommodate the amount of patients the hospital is seeing today.

“It’s gonna afford them a lot more opportunity to meet the needs of the local EMS, as well as EMS from surrounding counties that come to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center,” he said.

He also says Panama City EMS crews are excited about the change and foresee better ambulance flow in and out of the hospital.