MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine, every time you eat having heartburn, acid indigestion, or worse. That’s the reality for about 20% of Americans living with acid reflux or GERD.

Acid reflux can make life miserable for those that suffer the symptoms. But the effects can be very serious, leading to permanent damage to the esophagus and teeth. It can even lead to cancer. But there is hope for people suffering the worst cases.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is the first in Northwest Florida to offer a minimally invasive procedure to relieve the symptoms of acid reflux or GERD. The procedure is known as TIF.

“Essentially a deploy through a gastric scope and through the stomach,” Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky said. “We reinforce the valve that naturally helps us keep the axon where it belongs to digest food and not come up where it gives us heartburn and allow that valve to work properly and effectively.”

The FDA approved the TIF procedure in 2009. But it’s just now making its way to the Panhandle.

“And so it’s really exciting to do something new,” President of Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Bryan Walrath said. “But more importantly, take care of patients in their backyard, in their community without, you know, excessive travel times, etcetera.”

Dr. Shaknovsky has performed TIF on 10 patients so far. The outpatient procedure takes 45 minutes, does not require an incision and patients go home the same day. It has about a 90% success rate and relieves symptoms for 10 years.

Dr. Shaknovsky says patients who continue to suffer, despite changing their diet and taking medication, are good candidates.

“If we feel that we can help the patient,” Shaknovsky said. “We are the only center in this region offering the procedure, and unfortunately, there’s no lack of patients in our area with reflux we’ve been able to help a lot of people who are always open and available to answer any questions or see if we can help anyone with this kind of problem.”

