New pavilion now in use at Bay County school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and mentors at New Horizons Learning Center now have a new shaded outdoor space to hang out in.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the Tidmore-Dever Pavilion. New Horizons has an indoor mentor room, and now the outdoor space provides another area for them to go.

“The mentor room was almost busting at the seams sometimes with the number of mentors and mentees in there and they wanna come outside and they wanna have some more room to play,” Brian Baber, New Horizons chairman, said.

The picnic tables and benches were donated by Tom and Laura Dever, and the shade sail was funded by a grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation

Margaret Tidmore, New Horizons Mentor Coordinator, says having an area like this has been a dream of the staff’s for awhile.

“It’s wonderful to see the students out here each and every day with their teachers and with their mentors,” Tidmore said. “I love these students- they’re my family … my goal is to love these kids and meet their various needs.”

Mentor Steve Ransom attended the event with his mentee, Sherman Wright.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a lot more comfortable to come outside when the weather permits and it helps with the sun, it’s great,” Ransom said.

“It’s actually pretty nice,” Wright added.