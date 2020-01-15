New pavilion now in use at Bay County school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and mentors at New Horizons Learning Center now have a new shaded outdoor space to hang out in.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the Tidmore-Dever Pavilion. New Horizons has an indoor mentor room, and now the outdoor space provides another area for them to go.

“The mentor room was almost busting at the seams sometimes with the number of mentors and mentees in there and they wanna come outside and they wanna have some more room to play,” Brian Baber, New Horizons chairman, said.

The picnic tables and benches were donated by Tom and Laura Dever, and the shade sail was funded by a grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation

Margaret Tidmore, New Horizons Mentor Coordinator, says having an area like this has been a dream of the staff’s for awhile.

“It’s wonderful to see the students out here each and every day with their teachers and with their mentors,” Tidmore said. “I love these students- they’re my family … my goal is to love these kids and meet their various needs.”

Mentor Steve Ransom attended the event with his mentee, Sherman Wright.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a lot more comfortable to come outside when the weather permits and it helps with the sun, it’s great,” Ransom said.

“It’s actually pretty nice,” Wright added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

SweetBay Phase 2A

Thumbnail for the video titled "SweetBay Phase 2A"

FSU PC hosts student robotics competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "FSU PC hosts student robotics competition"

New Horizons Pavilion

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Horizons Pavilion"

BDS combatting mental health head on

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS combatting mental health head on"

UF/IFAS tree giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF/IFAS tree giveaway"

Education Encore program starts January 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Education Encore program starts January 24"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.