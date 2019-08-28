New Panama City ordinance loosens restrictions on local tattoo shops

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Panama City Commission passed a revision to an old ‘body altering ordinance,’ during Tuesday’s meeting.

For years, the old ordinance restricted ‘body altering establishments’ like tattoo parlors or body piercing shops from operating within one thousand feet of a school, park or church.

“We lifted it today on parks and schools, so that those things can be placed within 1,000 feet of a school or park,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

Terrance Calhoun is a local tattoo artist who works with the Panama City resident who spearheaded the change, Carolyn Prince.

“She’s super excited, I’ve already called her and told her the good news,” said Calhoun.

Prince has worked for eight months to get the ordinance changed, so her shop, near Bay High School, can remain on Harrison Avenue since she relocated there after Hurricane Michael.

Other tattoo artists in the area also now have more options when it comes to relocating their businesses after the storm.

“I’m pretty excited that we were able to be a part of changing the stigma that’s attached to tattoo shops,” said Calhoun. “Moving forward, I hope that everybody can learn that it just takes a little effort if you want to get things changed.”

Even though Prince wasn’t able to be there for the big vote, Calhoun said Prince is over the moon with excitement.

“She hated that she missed it but, she’s excited about it,” he said.

The new ordinance is effective immediately.

Mayor Brudnicki says the commission will revisit the church clause of the ordinance in the next month, to decide if that restriction will also be lifted.