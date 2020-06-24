New Panama City Beach fire station set to open Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB)– The new Panama City Beach fire station located on North Nautilus Street is set to open this Friday.

The station was supposed to open a month prior, but according to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue the project faced a few setbacks. Initially, it was construction after Hurricane Michael, and more recently the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the third fire station in Panama City Beach, and Deputy Chief Raymond Morgan hopes that the central location will create more effective response times.

“The traffic on Back Beach Road is a problem, it’s a problem for us with response, so this will actually cut our response,” said Morgan.

The new building is equipped with eco-friendly technology and was built to withstand hurricanes, a feature specific to this fire station.

“We needed a safe place to stay. Our other stations weren’t ready for that we’d always have to leave the island,” he said.

The station added 18 firefighters to its roster, who said they are excited to get to work.

“It’s like a brand new house everybody is excited,” said firefighter Viviana Besteiro.

Ultimately, Deputy Chief Morgan hopes that the new station will help Panama City Beach Fire Rescue better serve citizens.

“Although the process was arduous, it was well worth the wait,” he said.