New Orleans man arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bonifay Police Department conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle for an equipment violation that resulted in a felony drug arrest.

According to police, the vehicle had traveled just inside Washington County before stopping, requiring Washington County Sheriff’s Office to respond for assistance.

During the traffic stop, authorities smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Jason Kwang-Sup Lee, 37, of New Orleans, told police he did have “a little” marijuana in his possession which led police to search the vehicle.

The search turned up more than 28 grams of marijuana, marijuana oil (DAB), and drug paraphernalia.

Lee was arrested and transported to Washington County jail for booking before extradition back to Holmes County.