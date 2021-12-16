New mural in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – The Bay Arts Alliance continues to paint the town as a new mural was unveiled Thursday.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting for the newest downtown mural project.

The newest addition takes the shape of a vintage postcard.

Inside the letters of the postcard, there are paintings of iconic landmarks and landscapes around Bay County, such as the Martin Theater.

The theme of the vintage card is also a nod to the historic downtown U.S. Post Office right next door.

The mural was painted by local artist Morgan Summers and took four weeks to complete.

This new postcard mural marks the 13th mural of this partnership with the Bay Arts Alliance and is far from the last.