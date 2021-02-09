New Mexican and Thai restaurants plan on opening in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Plans have been announced for new restaurants coming to the City of Lynn Haven.

Diego’s Taqueria and Margarita’s Bar approached the city looking to annex property on the north side of East 19th Street. It will be a land transfer from unincorporated Bay County to the City of Lynn Haven to allow a restaurant to be built on the property.

Commissioners approved the request Tuesday morning. The city says they’re excited about the new business.

“Businesses are sprouting up everywhere or they’re looking at some of the vacant lots or parcels for their new restaurants whether it be retail or some type of firm. We’re just happy to have them look at the City of Lynn Haven as a place they’d like to grow,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

The city also approved a development order for “My Thai Asian Bistro” take-out restaurant to be built on East 4th Street. That establishment was previously located in the Cove but has been closed since 2019.

