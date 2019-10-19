New medical cannabis dispensary opens on Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A new medical cannabis product dispensary held its grand opening on Friday in Panama City.

Liberty Health Sciences opened their 17th Florida location on Harrison Avenue at 10 a.m..

The dispensary sells cannabis products such as vaporizers, topical creams and capsules, as well as pre-rolled and dry flower products.

Residents must have a prescription medical marijuana card to purchase any products but residents who have any questions are able to go inside to speak with a representative.

The store offered special ‘Flower Friday’ deals in honor of their grand opening, such as 10 percent off certain products as well as free food.

Liberty Health Sciences is now open seven days a week.